Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Radius Health worth $99,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDUS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Radius Health by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Radius Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Radius Health’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Health Inc will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDUS. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

