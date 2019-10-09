Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.29

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 148938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.08%.

In other news, Director Margaret K. Dorman purchased 20,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $194,592.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at $331,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,938 shares of company stock worth $176,159. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $70,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth about $85,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

