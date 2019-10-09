REAL (REAL) Price Down 13% This Week

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One REAL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, BitFlip and IDEX. REAL has a total market cap of $386,875.00 and approximately $1,303.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REAL has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00208226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.01065829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090840 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REAL

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitFlip, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.