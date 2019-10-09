Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HD Supply (HDS)

HD Supply (NASDAQ: HDS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/26/2019 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

9/25/2019 – HD Supply had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/25/2019 – HD Supply had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – HD Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

9/11/2019 – HD Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – HD Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – HD Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/11/2019 – HD Supply was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

9/6/2019 – HD Supply was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – HD Supply was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HD Supply stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,146. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.05. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

Get HD Supply Holdings Inc alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HD Supply by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in HD Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.