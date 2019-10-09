Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LKQ (LKQ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) recently:

10/5/2019 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/3/2019 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/26/2019 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2019 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/13/2019 – LKQ was given a new $37.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – LKQ was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2019 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LKQ’s strategic acquisitions has helped it to expand geographic footprint, improve customer offering and adopt new technologies. The $1.8 billion buyout of Stahlgruber in 2018 is significantly aiding the prospects of LKQ. Further, LKQ’s progress toward jettisoning the non-core businesses to simplify its operating model and improve margins also bode well. The company’s increased cash flow guidance for 2019 and buyback program lifts investors’ confidence. However, amid the macroeconomic headwinds and softness in the European markets, the full year EPS and sales forecast has been cut, which is a major headwind, going forward. Moreover, the company is bearing the brunt of rising SG&A costs, which may increase its overall costs and clip its profits. As such, the sock warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

9/10/2019 – LKQ was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – LKQ was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 94,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,104. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Value Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $93,177,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its stake in LKQ by 81.8% during the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,754,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 13.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,329,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 67.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

