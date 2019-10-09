Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Unilever (ULVR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unilever (LON: ULVR):

10/3/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,530 ($59.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/25/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,030 ($65.73) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,460 ($58.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,800 ($62.72).

9/18/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2019 – Unilever had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on the stock.

9/2/2019 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 4,850 ($63.37).

8/19/2019 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,840 ($63.24). 1,859,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,988.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,822.04. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,333 ($69.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 36.82 ($0.48) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

