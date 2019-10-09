Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altair Engineering (ALTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR):

10/9/2019 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

10/3/2019 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

9/26/2019 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

9/18/2019 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

9/11/2019 – Altair Engineering had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/11/2019 – Altair Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

9/3/2019 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

8/28/2019 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

8/22/2019 – Altair Engineering was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

8/14/2019 – Altair Engineering was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

8/12/2019 – Altair Engineering had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 89,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Get Altair Engineering Inc alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.69 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 30,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $992,049.66. Also, insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $336,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,140 shares of company stock valued at $17,141,651. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,433 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the software’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the software’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.