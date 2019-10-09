Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Up 6.3%

Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.46, 169,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 443% from the average session volume of 31,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Red Violet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Red Violet alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 222.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 45,614 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.