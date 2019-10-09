Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Shares Down 10%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) shares traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 513,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 381,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Relevium Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

