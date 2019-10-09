RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $172.75 Average PT from Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total transaction of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.69. The company had a trading volume of 113,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average is $174.31. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.18.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.