Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

REGI has been the subject of several other reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $602.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.93 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $373,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 770,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter.

