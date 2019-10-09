Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 40.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. First Analysis increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $996,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

