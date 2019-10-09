Request Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.89 Million (REQ)

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Request Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Request Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. Request Network has a market capitalization of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00201938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.01064605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00089596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Request Network is request.network. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, Bancor Network, Liqui, Binance, Kyber Network, DDEX, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Bitbns, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Koinex, IDEX, WazirX, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.