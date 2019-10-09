Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sirius XM (SIRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI):

10/9/2019 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2019 – Sirius XM was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2019 – Sirius XM is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2019 – Sirius XM was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

SIRI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,924,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Sirius XM Holdings Inc alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,980,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2,854.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,633,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,591,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,651,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.