Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/9/2019 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2019 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/7/2019 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2019 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2019 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/13/2019 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $441.00.

9/12/2019 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/20/2019 – O’Reilly Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We note AZO has operated stores in Mexico since 1998, opening roughly 30-40 stores per year (~575 stores today), which in our view, adds validity to ORLY’s ability to successfully compete in the market ahead. Going forward, key questions include: 1) the size of Orma’s business, as 4 DC’s per store and 55 employees per store would imply considerable non-store volumes; 2) Orma’s DIY vs. DIFM mix; 3) Guadalajara region, where its stores are principally located; 4) Private label mix, if any, and product/vendor overlap with Supply chain integration opportunities under ORLY leadership.””

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.11 on Wednesday, hitting $394.74. The stock had a trading volume of 68,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,826. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $314.14 and a 52-week high of $414.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.81 and a 200-day moving average of $384.14.

Get O'Reilly Automotive Inc alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock worth $669,481. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.