Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.41. Resolute Mining shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 6,702,792 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other Resolute Mining news, insider John Welborn purchased 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$552,420.00 ($391,787.23).

About Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

