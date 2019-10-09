Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.20. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 118,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $100.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.22.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Reunion Gold news, Senior Officer Joachim Bayah sold 300,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$82,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,658.30.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

