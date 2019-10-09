Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.81

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:RIO)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.81 and traded as low as $87.11. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs shares last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 972,400 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is A$96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $3.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Rio Tinto Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

