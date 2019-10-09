River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 96,960 Shares of Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,960 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.41% of Manchester United worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 1,654.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Manchester United by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Manchester United by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,735,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,266,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANU shares. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manchester United and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

MANU stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Manchester United PLC has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $643.52 million, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

