River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 23,723 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 462,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after buying an additional 372,835 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $5,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $798,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,293.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,043 shares in the company, valued at $7,398,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,338 shares of company stock worth $3,179,095. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. ValuEngine cut FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.76. 5,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $111.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $606.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

