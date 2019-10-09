River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 573,423 RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 573,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 1.51% of RADA Electronic Ind. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 406,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RADA shares. ValuEngine lowered RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,282. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

