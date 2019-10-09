River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,110 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,949 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,957,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,731,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,045 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,070,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,221,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,937. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.46. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIPS. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.72 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

