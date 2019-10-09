River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.53 Million in Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 40.8% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 53,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. 10,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,290. Ultralife Corp. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

