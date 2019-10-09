River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.77 Million in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 366,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Intevac by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 112,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 655,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intevac by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

NASDAQ:IVAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,865. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVAC shares. B. Riley raised Intevac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intevac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.