River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,143 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,209 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

Oracle stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.60. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.