River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 461,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.85% of Strongbridge Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $236,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBBP. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,228. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 181.52%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.