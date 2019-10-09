River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 16,232 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,232 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.03. 219,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,473. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $482,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $73,201.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

