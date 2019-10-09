River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $1.56 Million Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 275,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $289,194.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. bought 46,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $1,082,287.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AERI shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,884. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $913.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.52% and a negative net margin of 478.81%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

