RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $21.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Forgia Robert M. La acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 386,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ remained flat at $$16.47 on Wednesday. 750,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,203. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.