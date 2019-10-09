Rocket Pool Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $959.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.01023450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032336 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00089933 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,848,692 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

