Roubaix Capital LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Iradimed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iradimed by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iradimed by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $567,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,521 in the last three months. 56.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,931. Iradimed Corp has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $31.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $251.85 million, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

