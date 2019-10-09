Roubaix Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 537.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 65,810 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.75.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $17.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.27. 164,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.05 and a 12 month high of $348.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $362,724.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hertia sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total transaction of $275,107.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905 over the last ninety days. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.