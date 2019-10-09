Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,983 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.55% of Irhythm Technologies worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3,879.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

IRTC stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $98.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 27,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,118,126.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,829.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

