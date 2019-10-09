Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 20.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.78. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $104.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

