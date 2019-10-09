Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.64 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,027,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 888.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,406,000 after purchasing an additional 292,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $217,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,515.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,504 shares of company stock valued at $89,305,107 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of COR stock opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $122.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

