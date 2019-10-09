Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH were worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 272,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 72.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 642,800 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 7.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 962,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 198,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 20.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 780,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 133,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSW opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

SSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

