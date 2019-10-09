Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,529,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,102,000 after buying an additional 433,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after buying an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 384,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 263,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0914 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

