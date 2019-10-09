Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 875,456 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 250,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

