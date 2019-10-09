Royal Bank of Canada Sells 271,331 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $67,213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $41,035,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 122.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after buying an additional 796,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 38.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,111,000 after buying an additional 512,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

