Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.59% of Cavco Industries worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVCO opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.59. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $243.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.44. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $264.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CVCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cavco Industries from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

