Rudd International Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rudd International Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,124,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285,467. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

