Rudd International Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rudd International Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Rudd International Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,320. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

