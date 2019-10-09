Rudd International Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Rudd International Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 2.1% of Rudd International Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $30,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.65. 1,103,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

