Rudd International Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rudd International Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 449.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,774. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $4,743,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.