Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.84

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 157043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $569.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,513,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

