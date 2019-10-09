Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

