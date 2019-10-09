Safe Achieves Market Cap of $13.22 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Safe has a market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $95,427.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00007390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00855253 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00033727 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00200062 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00072357 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004193 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4,545.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

