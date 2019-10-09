Safe Haven Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $40,315.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.02248143 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

