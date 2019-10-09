SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Price Up 12.3%

Shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64, approximately 178,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 217,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SAFE T GRP LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 202.17% and a negative net margin of 675.65%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

About SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

