Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 466.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 50.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.91. The company had a trading volume of 96,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total value of $63,001.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,935.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $768,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,816 shares of company stock worth $1,435,440. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

